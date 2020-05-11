Connor M. Throener, 17-year-old resident of Swanville, MN, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN. A private visitation will take place from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Swanville. Those attending are required to practice social distancing at all times to keep everyone safe. Funeral arrangements are with Shelley Funeral Chapel in Swanville, MN. Connor was born on April 21, 2003 in Little Falls, MN to Luke and Rebecca (Yanta) Throener. He grew up in Swanville, MN where he attended school and was presently a junior at Swanville High School. Connor was employed by various farmers in the Swanville area, helping when and wherever needed. He was an avid sportsman who dedicated much of his time to fishing, hunting waterfowl and deer. Connor loved to fix and restore vehicles. He recently finished restoring his 1981 Chevrolet pickup truck which he was very proud of. When he wasn’t working on his vehicles, he was helping a close friend or neighbor fix or repair their vehicle. Connor will forever be remembered for his generosity and his infectious smile. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Connor is survived by parents, Luke and Rebecca “Becky” Throener of Swanville, MN; grandparents, Ambrose and Shirley Throener of Little Falls, MN; brother, Lucas Throener of Swanville, MN; Aimee (fiancé Justin Ainali) Kruchten of Grey Eagle, MN; nieces and nephew, Hannah Kruchten, Jackson Kruchten and Madison Ainali and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. Connor was preceded in death by grandparents, Paul and Barbara Yanta and uncle, Tim Yanta.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.