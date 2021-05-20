Connie Kay (Martin) Dziubinski of Little Falls, MN passed away May 14, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Connie was born in Little Falls on August 29, 1939 to Mearle and Evangeline “Vangie” Martin. Connie spent most of her life living in the Little Falls area. Her home on the banks of the Mississippi was the perfect place for her to observe the animals and nature that she loved so much. She became a nurse and worked for many years at the county Head Start office. Connie had a great sense of humor, was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting and taking long walks. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her. She is survived by her three children, Donelle, Aaron and Candice (Charlie) Peterka; granddaughter, Sadra; great-granddaughter, Eden and siblings, Tom Martin and Wendi Fogelberg. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mearle and Vangie Martin.
