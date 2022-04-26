Conley "Con" Eugene Natvig

Conley Natvig, 79, passed away surrounded by his family on April 19, 2022, at his home in Swanville.
A Celebration of Life for Con will be held at 11:00 am on May 7, 2022, with refreshments to follow at the Swanville High School.
Con was born November 21, 1942, in Grand Forks, North Dakota to Clifford and Merna (Hilde) Natvig. He earned his BA in Physical Education at the University of North Dakota in 1966. On June 26, 1971, Con married Kathryn Fogel. Together they made their home in Swanville where Con taught health and physical education from 1966 - 1999.
During this time, Con was the head football coach, head wresting coach, head baseball coach and coached 8th grade boys' basketball. He served as the athletic director for many years and ran the summer Rec program for over 50 years. Con not only coached in Swanville but also assisted in coaching in the Browerville Football program for 17 years. After coaching at Browerville for 17 years Con returned to Swanville to coach the Patriots through the 2021 season.
Con stayed busy with many interests; he loved to garden, go fishing, and attend coaching clinics with his fellow coaches. Con was involved with the Swanville Lions and in 2001 he received the Melvin Jones Fellow award from the Lions Club International.
However, Con's passion was football. In 2021, Con was recognized by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association for his 55 years in coaching. In 2007, Con was inducted into the MFCA Hall of Fame. On September 9, 2011, Swanville football field was named the "Con Natvig Field." In 2010, he was Prairie Conference Assistant Coach of the Year. In 2012, he received the Don Swanson Award for exemplary service in Minnesota Football. In 2014, he received the Butch Nash Outstanding Assistant Coach Award and was the honorary coach for the North All Stars in the MFCA Tackle Cancer All Star Football game. In 2016, he was recognized for his 50 years of service to the Prairie Conference and was also awarded the George Haun Leadership award from the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association. In 2017, Con was awarded the Cal Stoll award for courage in dealing with extreme challenges from the MFCA.
Con is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; children, Paula (Corey Mensing) Natvig, Cory (Tracy) Natvig, Kristin (Robin) Buretta; grandchildren, Carter and Riley Natvig; siblings, Carolyn Miller (Al Mann) and Sharyl (Greg) Ogard.
Arrangements for Con are with the Iten Funeral Home of Browerville, MN.
