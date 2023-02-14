Colleen Fisk, 80-year-old resident of Hartford, WI, formerly of Royalton, MN, died February 10, 2023 in Hartford, WI.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 25 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton with Father Greg Sauer officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday, February 25 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton.
Colleen Francis Balling was born on April 3, 1942 in Heron Lake, MN to the late Louis and Lucille “Tillie” (Radel) Balling-Bultman. She grew up in the Heron Lake area where she attended school. Colleen was united in marriage to Glenn Robert Fisk on May 2, 1959 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Windom, MN. The couple were blessed with four children, Kenneth, Jeffrey, Laurel and Nancy. The couple lived in the following towns throughout their marriage: Windom, Jeffers, Cambridge, Mora, Waite Park, Rice and finally settling in Royalton, MN. She worked at Fingerhut in St. Cloud, as truck driver and a housewife. Colleen enjoyed sewing, crocheting and gardening.
She will be forever beloved by her daughters, Laurel (Don) Dubbin, Nancy (Harold) Waddell; sons, Kenneth and Jeffrey Fisk; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Carroll (Vickie) Balling of Royalton, MN and Mark (Lana) Balling of Penguilly, MN.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn; two sisters and six brothers.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Laurel Dubbin.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Colleen.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.