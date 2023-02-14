Colleen Fisk, 80-year-old resident of Hartford, WI, formerly of Royalton, MN, died February 10, 2023 in Hartford, WI.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 25 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton with Father Greg Sauer officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday, February 25 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton.

