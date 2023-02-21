Colleen Evelyn Lange, age 86 of Little Falls, formerly of Crosby died on February 2, 2023 at her home.
She was born in Balaton, Minnesota on March 2, 1936 to Henry and Florence (Semans) Girard. Colleen was a former attender at the Bible Baptist Church in Crosby; a former bartender and waitress at the Ironton Legion and was the former cleaning service at the Crosby City Hall.
Colleen is survived by four sons, Daniel (Esther) Lange of Doon, IA, John (Kathy) Lange and James (Kelly) Lange all of Little Falls and David (Kris) Lange of Minneapolis; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Preceding Colleen in death are her parents; her husband, Jack Lange; one son, Tom Lange; one daughter, Cheryl Lange Buchite and two brothers, Robert and Kenneth Girard.
A Memorial service was held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Bible Baptist Church in Crosby. Burial was at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.
