Colleen Evelyn Lange

Colleen Evelyn Lange, age 86 of Little Falls, formerly of Crosby died on February 2, 2023 at her home.

She was born in Balaton, Minnesota on March 2, 1936 to Henry and Florence (Semans) Girard. Colleen was a former attender at the Bible Baptist Church in Crosby; a former bartender and waitress at the Ironton Legion and was the former cleaning service at the Crosby City Hall.

