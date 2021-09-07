Clyde Hirschey

Clyde Allen Hirschey passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at his residence at Riverside Assisted Living, in Pillager. He ended his battle with dementia peacefully, surrounded by many family members and many of the caring Riverside staff. Funeral services for Clyde will be held at the Motley Free Methodist Church, in Motley, MN, on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 11am, with Pastor Jim Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held at the church, one hour prior to the service. Clyde will be laid to rest at the Evergreen Hill Cemetery, in Staples. Clyde Allen Hirschey was born to Ralph and Vera (Hollister) Hirschey on October 1, 1940, in Staples, MN. He was the twelfth of 13 children. As a young child, Clyde was severely burned in a house fire. He survived, largely due to the love of his family and the constant care of his Aunt LaVerne Shriver, who moved into the home in order to care for Clyde. Clyde graduated from the Staples school in 1957. After high school, Clyde attended Moorhead State University. Clyde chose a career as a machinery builder, and spent time working in Minneapolis, with his brothers. Clyde met and married Aprill Sullivan, while living in California. In 1967, Clyde and April moved their family back to Minnesota. Clyde and Aprill had three sons, Darren, Brian, and Jason. Clyde was extremely proud of his sons, and he would joyfully tell others about their accomplishments. He lived in Rockford and Delano, before eventually buying a small cabin on Lake Alexander, where he moved to after retiring from Dana Corporation. Clyde lived in the Cushing area until he moved in to Assisted Living. Clyde enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and hunting, and he enjoyed a close relationship with his brother Curt. Clyde is survived by his sons, Darren (Eleanor) Hirschey of GrapeVine, TX, Brian Hirschey of Carlisle, PA, and Jason Hirschey of Kansas City, MO; siblings, Jerald of Bend, OR, Daryl Jean Nelson of Laswego, OR, Bevery (Don) Skjonsby of Cushing, MN, Donna Baker of Cushing, MN, Caroline Donnelly of Frankiln, WI, Robert (Maggie) Hirschey of Cushing, MN, Joseph (Curtis) (Barbara) Hirschey of Pillager, MN; grandchildren, Evan Kelly Hirschey, Gage Addison Hirschey, and Tiffany Katherine Nicole Padilla; great-granddaughter, Valentine Rose Hagen and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Richard (Lyn) Hirschey, Dareld Hirschey, Jack Hirschey, Donald Hirschey, and Jim Hirschey.
