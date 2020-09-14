Clyde G. Meyer, age 67, of rural Brainerd, MN passed away peacefully May 27, 2020 after spending the day outside on his deck surrounded by loved ones after a year long courageous battle with cancer. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25 from 4-8 p.m. at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, 320-632-4393.

