Clyde G. Meyer, age 67 of rural Brainerd, MN, passed away peacefully May 27, 2020 after spending the day outside on his deck surrounded by loved ones after a year long courageous battle with cancer. Clyde was born Sept. 25, 1952 in Little Falls and grew up with four brothers and three sisters on the family farm in Hillman. His parents were Leander and Catherine (Banach) Meyer. He graduated from Pierz High School in 1970 and from the vo-tech in Detroit Lakes, MN in 1971, studying small engine repair. Clyde was formerly married and blessed with two children, Scott and Caitlyn. Clyde was especially proud of his son with his athletic achievements and Coast Guard career and his daughter for her artistic talents. He was quick to talk of their accomplishments and his children greatly appreciated his involvement in their interests. Clyde was a local legend racing snowmobiles in the 1970s where he also worked selling and repairing motorcycles and snowmobiles. He continued to work in the powersports industry in St. Cloud then settled in Brainerd as a sales representative for Parts Unlimited for over 30 years. Work didn’t stop at the office as Clyde enjoyed repairing all sorts of machines on the side for friends. His job fed his love for connection with people, being known for his charm and good sense of humor. Clyde met the love of his life Sue Rofidal and together they found joy in every aspect of their time together, camping, hiking, canoeing, snowshoeing, playing games and attending concerts to dance the night away. Clyde was an avid outdoorsman visiting the Boundary Waters every year. Hunter, fisherman, archer and motorcyclist. He had a beautiful collection of fast ‘toys’ bearing the Yamaha name. Clyde also had an ear for music, playing tunes on the concertina, piano and harmonica. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, Leander (2012) and Catherine (2018) and by two brothers and two sisters. Deceased brothers are Leroy Meyer (1951) and Leon Meyer (1991). Deceased sisters are Mary Schraut (2008) and Kathryn Meyer (2010). Clyde is survived by his daughter Caitlyn Meyer, son Scott Meyer and his wife Rosemary and their son Henry. Clyde was thrilled to become a grandpa, and to travel to San Diego this past January to meet him despite his illness. Also survived by his brother Jerome Meyer and his wife Lydia, his sister Cheryl Silva and her husband Bruce, his brother David Meyer and his wife Jennifer. As well as numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and outside cats he’s cared for many generations. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, and an intimate burial service will be held at Pine Tree Cemetery right by his home. The arrangements for Clyde are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN.
