After a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, Clayton Plante, 91, passed from this life at home on May 17, 2021. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. at the church on Friday prior to the service with a lunch to follow. The family asks unvaccinated individuals to please wear masks provided at church entrance. Clayton was born on June 3, 1929, in Fort Ripley, the son of Joseph and Eva (Allord) Plante. He lived and worked on the family farm in Belle Prairie Township until he entered the U. S. Army in 1954. After his military service, Clayton returned to Morrison County. He married the love of his life, Patricia Faust, on April 21, 1956, and began more than 35 years of employment with the Hennepin Paper Company in Little Falls. Clayton and Patty raised six children at their home in Little Falls. As the family grew, he and his good friend Donald Zoren started a part-time business, West Side Aluminum, selling and installing doors and windows. Clayton was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes parish, the American Legion, and the United Steelworkers. When Clayton retired on January 1, 1992, life began at “62” and he enjoyed the simplicity of life with family, friends and his shetland sheepdog Dusty. He did volunteer work which included delivering meals on wheels, washing dishes at funerals, and serving coffee and doughnuts at church. Clayton was happiest when he was able to be out of doors. He loved outdoor exercise and for 15 years did a daily four mile hike with his favorite companion, his devoted dog Dusty. Clayton loved fishing, and camping, and traveling - especially ‘out west.’ But his greatest sense of contentment came from his garden and especially the tomatoes he loved to grow, harvest, and preserve for winter. He took pride in his family and the life they shared together. Clayton was a man who believed in his family, his faith, and his country. Hardworking and loyal, fair and generous, he gave his all to the life he loved. He is survived by Pat, his wife and loving friend of 65 years; his six children Laurie (Howard Wilson), Michael, Karen (Botan Anderson), Kristin, Brian, and Julie (Jeff Leyda); his grandchildren Mira, Violet, and Michael; and his sisters Marion Gau and Joan (Roger) Thielen. Clayton was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Eva Plante; his brothers Harvey, Warren, and Leonard; his sister Priscilla Nagel; sisters-in-law Eileen (Warren) and Jane (Leonard); and brothers-in-law James Gau and Ray Nagel.
