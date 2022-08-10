Clarence Lampert, 82-year-old resident of Bowlus, MN, died Monday, August 8, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, August 12 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Kotska Catholic Church in Bowlus, MN. Visitation held from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 11 and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. Burial held in the parish cemetery.
Clarence Lampert was born on March 30, 1940 to the late Joseph and Helen (Sobania) Lampert in Bowlus, MN. He grew up in Bowlus, MN and attended Bowlus school until the ninth grade. He was united in marriage to Lois Klisch on April 29, 1963. Clarence and Lois raised their family on the family farm and have resided in Bowlus for the past 20 years. Clarence worked at Polar Manufacturing in Opole as a welder and retired after 33 years.
He enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with his sons, grandsons and brothers over the years. Clarence enjoyed tending to his birds everyday making sure they were well taken care of. There would not be a Saturday complete without cutting wood, playing cards and many fish fries with family and friends. He treasured his time spent visiting with his grandchildren, brothers, sisters and his loving wife of 59 years is what he enjoyed the most! Clarence always had a smile on his face and a joke in his heart. He will be dearly missed by many who loved him!
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 59 years, Lois (Klisch) Lampert of Bowlus, MN; children, Kenny Lampert of Bowlus, MN, Kim (Jeff) Martenson of Hanover, MN, Kevin (Carol) Lampert of Burtrum, MN, Deann (Todd) Roggenkamp of Breezy Point, MN, Julie (Jamie) Ogg of Foley, MN, Daryl Lampert of St. Anna, MN; 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; siblings, Alois Lampert of Avon, MN, Jerome "Farmer" (Annette) Lampert of Bowlus, MN, Bobby (Elaine) Lampert of Brainerd, MN, Rita Court of Sartell, MN, Cathy (Hank) Lampert of Sartell, MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Helen Lampert; siblings, Tony Lampert, Marge Grell and Marian Schlichting.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Clarence. 320-632-4393
