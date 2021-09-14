Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Clarence H. Posch, age 86, who passed away at his home in Rice on Monday. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Clarence was born May 10, 1935 in Little Falls to Henry and Olean (Boisvert) Posch. He grew up in Royalton and the cities, and has lived in Rice since 1969. Clarence was united in marriage to Audrey Pelkey on May 29, 1961 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. He was a Federal Food Inspector for the United States Department of Agriculture for 34 years, retiring in 1988. Clarence owned and operated Ace Insulation for 25 years with his son, Greg. He was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church, a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, and the Royalton and Rice Sportsman Club. Clarence was an outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, deer hunting, cutting wood, and gardening vegetables. He loved baseball and enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins, St. Cloud Rox, and the Willmar Stingers. Clarence was a hard worker who was known for his jokes and funny personality. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. Clarence is survived by his children, Debbie (Bob) Then of Rice, Brenda Regouski (Will Fallert) of Little Falls, Greg of Rice, Gary (Meredith) Posch of Sauk Rapids, Anita (Rob) Lindholm of St. Cloud, Leanne (Jason) Brown of Sauk Rapids; siblings, Leo (Bernice) Posch, Darlene Kruzel, Jerry (Carol) Posch, and Tim Posch; grandchildren, Amanda, Brianna, Mackenzie, Brady, Cullen, Madelyn, Ethan, Cooper, and Nora; and loving dog, Snuggles. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Audrey in 2019; and siblings, Linda Morrison, Rachael Wilkes, Mary Posch, Benny Posch, and Ralph Posch. Obituary, Guest Book, and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com.
