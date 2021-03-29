Cindy Ann Meyer, 41-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away tragically from a motor vehicle accident in Pierz, MN on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Ken Popp officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. Visitation held from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday and from 9-10 a.m. on Monday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Caring for Cindy and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Cindy Ann Meyer was born on August 14, 1979 in Little Falls, MN to Gary and Mary (Funk) Meyer. She grew up in Pierz, MN where she attended school and graduated with the Class of 1997. After graduation, Cindy attended cosmetology school in St. Cloud, MN where she obtained her license to practice cosmetology. She was a loving mother to Cody, Carter and Jalayeh. Cindy had a passion for flower gardening, traveling and shopping. She will forever be remembered for her great sense of humor and her excellent abilities as a hairstylist. Cindy will also be remembered for her infectious smile, huge hugs, contagious laugh and the words I Love You!!! Cindy is survived by parents, Gary and Mary Meyer of Pierz, MN; children, Cody (Cheyenne) Meyer of Pierz, MN, Carter Meyer of Pierz, and foster daughter, Jalayeh Woods; sisters, Lisa Meyer of Pierz, MN and Lori (Brian) Bednar of Pierz, MN; grandchildren, Gunner Lund and one on the way; nephews, Brandon and Blake Bednar and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Cindy was preceded in death by grandparents, Regina and Earl Meyer, Theodore and Leona Funk; uncles, Alvin Funk, Francis Funk, and Gary Funk; cousins, Pam Funk, Travis Meyer and Tommy Funk.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.