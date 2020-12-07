Christopher Hamlin, 43, of Little Falls, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident. A visitation will be at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service on Thursday, December 10 from 3 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. with Chaplain Gregg Valentine officiating. Christopher Hart Hamlin was born on February 17, 1977 in Sioux City, Iowa to Brad and Cathy (Brown) Hamlin. The family moved to Little Falls when Chris was 4 years old. He attended school in Little Falls and graduated from Little Falls Community High School with the class of 1995. He enjoyed participating in sports during his school years with a particular love of hockey. Chris worked at Herzog Roofing in Little Falls and also the Little Falls Exchange Arena during the winter months. He valued his work and the time spent at Herzog and the people he worked with was a pivotal point in Chris’ life, it meant the world to him. Chris enjoyed trips to the Boundary Waters with family and friends, fishing and even attended a fishing camp as a young boy. He liked spending his free time collecting agates, fishing during any season, camping and hanging out with friends. He will be missed. He is survived by his parents, Brad and Cathy (Brown) Hamlin of Torrington, Wyoming; sister, Beth Hamlin of Little Falls; grandfather, DeWayne Hamlin of Mission, Texas; uncles and aunts, Bill Hamlin of Texas, Denise (Ali) Ghomshei of Arizona, Julie (DeLayne) Nelson of Mankato, Andrea (John) O’Neill of Rosemount, Fay Miller of Iowa, Joyce (Keith) Sevening of Iowa, Sharon Brown of South Dakota and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ginny Hamlin, Merwin Brown, Eva Myers and uncle, Alan Brown. “In lieu of flowers,” memorials are preferred and will be donated to Morrison County Drug Court and the Little Falls Exchange arena in Chris’ honor. The arrangements for Chris are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.