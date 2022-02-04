Christopher Michael Crohn, 48-year-old resident of Cushing, MN, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at his home of natural causes.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please check to the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service website for updated service information.
Christopher Michael Crohn was born on April 25, 1973 in St. Croix Falls, WI to Allen and Linda (White) Crohn. Christopher grew up and attended school in Forest Lake, MN, graduating with the Class of 1991. After high school, he worked in sales for Octagon Tire in Minneapolis for a short time. Chris owned and operated Akona Used Cars in Anoka, Beer Belly's Bar in Anoka and most recently Beer Belly's Bar in Little Falls. Chris enjoyed fishing, gambling, snowmobiling, hunting and riding motorcycles.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Allen and Linda Crohn of Lino Lakes; brother, Patrick Crohn of Blaine; niece, Jasmine Crohn of Fridley and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Walter White; aunt, Mary Ellsworth and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Chris. 320-632-4393
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.