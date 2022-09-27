Christopher "Chris" Rathmanner, 46-year-old resident of South St. Paul, MN, formerly of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN.

Funeral service held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with David Sperstad officiating. Visitation held from 1:00-3:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Chris and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.

