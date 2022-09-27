Christopher "Chris" Rathmanner, 46-year-old resident of South St. Paul, MN, formerly of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Funeral service held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with David Sperstad officiating. Visitation held from 1:00-3:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Chris and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.
Chris was born on February 13, 1976 in Waukegan, IL to Charles Rathmanner and Kimberly (Almen) Rathmanner and later became the stepson of Philip Hansen. He graduated from Little Falls Community High School in 1995 and married the love of his life, Stephanie Mersy, on July 13, 2002 in Little Falls, MN. They were blessed with two wonderful sons, Colin and Chase. He worked for Wells Fargo/EQ by Equiniti for 21 years where he made many friends and was so well-liked by his colleagues. Chris was such a proud and devoted husband and father. He had an amazing sense of humor and unmatched kindness to both people and animals alike. Chris was also a very talented artist, in both wire art and drawing, and he loved nothing more than sharing his art with others. Aside from working on his art, he also enjoyed listening to music and audiobooks, going to concerts, hanging out with his family and friends and going for drives in his '57 Chevy Bel Air.
Chris is survived by his wife, Stephanie and sons, Colin and Chase of South St. Paul, MN; father, Charles (Jane) Rathmanner of Castle Rock, WA; stepfather, Philip Hansen of Little Falls, MN; mother-in-law, Marlene Mersy of Little Falls, MN along with his aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kimberly Hansen; grandparents, Alex and Verla Rathmanner, Irving and Jeanne Almen, Dr. Milo and Caroline Hansen and aunt, Mary Beth Rathmanner.
