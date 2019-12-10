Christopher “Chris” Athman, 58-year-old resident of Milaca, MN, passed away with his family at his side on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia, MN. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia, MN with Father Greg Poser, OSC officiating. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to Mass. Interment will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Christopher Mark Athman was born on November 14, 1961 to Jerome and Delores “Jean” Athman in Onamia, MN. He passed away on December 6, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. Chris graduated from Onamia High School in 1980. He married the love of his life, Renè Lillian Henry on October 30, 1982. They have five sons, Donald “DJ” Jerome Henry, Andrew August Christopher, Phillip Clarence Michael, Christian Gordon Harris, and Syrus Alexander Pacheco. Chris was a meat cutter for many years before working for Coborn’s for 18 years. He lived for his family and grandkids, Spencer, Mercedez, Joseph, Gregory, and Daniel. He loved deer hunting, gardening, and woodworking. Chris made many beautiful dressers and the cross for Lakeview Community Church in Hillman. He will be dearly missed by both his family and his Coborn’s family. Chris is survived by his wife, Renè; sons; and grandkids; mother, Jean Athman; brothers, Doug and his friend Penny of Reno, NV, Jeff (Peggy) of Shell Lake, WI, Bob (Shellie) of Onamia, MN, Bruce (Jeri Ann) of Elk River, MN; sister, Dawn (Dave) Osterman of Hillman, MN; and Renè’s family, her mother, Bonnie Faust and father, Donald Henry; siblings, Ellen (Paul) Nieken, Jeff Henry, Vicki Nieken, Dianne Holmquist, Bonnie Miers, Jean (George) Esbensen, Michael Henry, and goddaughter, Kim (Miers) Lagermeier; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerome Athman; nephew, Michael; brothers-in-law, Donald Henry Jr. and Jim Miers; sisters-in-law, Lucy Jacobson and Debbie Athman.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.