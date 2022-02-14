Christine Michelle Brandanger, age 49, passed away in her sleep with family by her side on February 10, 2022 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls, MN.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 AM until the start of the service at the funeral home.
Despite her struggle over the years with muscular dystrophy, Christine will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit who enjoyed life and brought a smile to every room. Even with her genetic disease she had the ability to find happiness. Christine loved her family and friends, adored animals, enjoyed crafting and making cards and had a passion for watching movies. Her favorite television show was Walker, Texas Ranger.
Christine was preceded in death by her grandparents, Merlyn and Shirley Brandanger, Delbert and Betty Cope; mother, Lynda Brandanger; sister, Daniele Brandanger.
Christine is survived by her father David Brandanger, step-mother Nancy Frazer; half-brothers Kelby Brandanger and Rory Brandanger; aunts and uncles Diane Lund, Doug and Ruth Brandanger, Dennis and Liz Brandanger and many cousins.
Although Christine is no longer with us here on earth, she will always be in our hearts.
The family wishes to send a special heartfelt thank you to all the people who provided care and support for Christine over the years. A special thank you to Mary, Sheila, and all the staff at United Friends, Jenette and Pam at Employment Enterprises, Inc. and county case workers Bob and Lisa. You all were her second family! Thank you also to St. Otto's Care Center and Candice, Amanda, and Sherri for your hospice care.
To honor Christine: If your path should cross individuals with special needs, please be kind and compassionate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Employment Enterprises, Inc. - providing job opportunities to people with disabilities.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Christine. 320-632-4393
