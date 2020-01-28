Christie Lee Kurtz (Halverson), age 67 of Milaca, passed away unexpectedly with her father, Roy Earl Halverson, on January 23, 2020 in Bigfork, MN. She was preceded in death by her mother Carol Marie Halverson. Survived by her loving husband Raymond; daughters Jennifer (Jack) Lemmon, Cassandra Kurtz; grandchildren Madison, Conner Lemmon, and Aspen Kurtz; sisters Cheryl (James) Anderson, Cathy Wellens, Kelly (Dennis) Perenich, Lisa (Jeff) Stenbeck. She will be sadly missed and remembered for her love of the outdoors, especially her love of being at Turtle Lake fishing, swimming, and relaxing. She made many beautiful quilts and passed them on to many loved ones and friends. They will be cherished. She worked 36 years for United Mailing/IWCO Direct, retiring just a little over a year ago. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Arrangements are with Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River, MN.
Christie Lee Kurtz (Halverson)
To plant a tree in memory of Christie Kurtz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.