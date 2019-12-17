Chris A. Maxson, Sr., 66-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his residence. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Chris Allen Maxson was born on February 15, 1953 in St. Paul, MN to the late Herbert and Blanche (Demarre) Maxson. He was united in marriage to Sandra Gibson on August 27, 1971 in St. Paul. Together they lived in St. Paul until they moved with their family up to Little Falls in 1980. For much of his life, Chris drove trucks and worked as a mechanic, working on cars and machinery on his property. He tinkered around his place, where he could always be available and looked forward to taking care of his grandchildren. Chris enjoyed riding motorcycles and participated in local charity motorcycle runs. Chris, Sr. is survived by his wife, Sandi; daughter, Margo (Mike) Pixley; sons, Keith Maxson and Chris, Jr. (Lynn) Maxson, all of Little Falls; grandchildren, Michaela (Peter) Pfeffer, Morgan Pixley, and Canyon Maxson; great-grandchildren, Connor and Zailey Pfeffer; brothers, Cheyenne Maxson of Little Falls and Clay Maxson of Royalton, MN; sisters, Terry Beebe of Alexandria, MN, Janet Taylor of Little Falls, Susan (Chris) Nicholson of St. Paul, and Anita Maxson of Little Falls.
Chris A. Maxson
