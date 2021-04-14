Cheryl K. Stein-Smith

Cheryl K. Smith, 64 years old, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at her home in New Hope after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life for Cheryl will be held in Maple Grove on Saturday, April 24th. Cheryl K. Ficek was born on February 3, 1957 in Dickinson, ND to the late Dorothy and Bob Ficek. Cheryl grew up on a farm west of Buckman, MN. She attended St. Michael’s Catholic School and graduated with the Class of 1975 from Pierz Healy High School. She married Paul Stein in 1977, and they were blessed with their son Andrew. Cheryl married Jack Smith in 2015. Cheryl and Jack loved to travel and watch the Minnesota Twins. Those that knew Cheryl know that she loved to have fun but was also a hard worker. She played softball for many years. She was an avid gardener, loved being outdoors, and enjoyed decorating for the holidays. Cheryl had a heart of gold and was a true friend who loved to tease and someone who would help anyone in need. Lastly, she loved pontoon rides on the lake and spending time with family. Cheryl will be missed by her husband Jack; son Andrew; step-daughters Jacquie Weide, Sarah (Aaron) Anderson, and Steph (Nick) Nownes; step-son Jeremy Smith; grandchildren Michael Weide Jr., Christopher and Matthew Weide, Nora and Thomas Anderson, Leo and Lucy Nownes; great-granddaughter Lola Weide; brothers Larry (Gayle) Ficek, Darrol (Judi) Ficek, Allan (Peggy) Ficek; sisters Sandy (Jim) Poser, Jo (Bob) Loidolt; many nieces and nephews. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents Dorothy and Bob Ficek, brother Tim Ficek, sister-in-law Gail Ficek, and son-in-law Mike Weide. Details regarding her “Celebration of Life” are located on Cheryl’s CaringBridge site. CherylSmith03. Cheryl will be: Forever Loved, Forever Missed.
