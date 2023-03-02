Chauncey H. Myers, 87-year-old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away in his sleep surrounded by family on Sunday, February 26, 2023 in the beautiful home he built and cherished.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1182 County Road 8, Hillman, MN at 12:00pm with Father Eli Gieske officiating. Visitation held from 11:00am to 12:00pm. Burial in the parish cemetery.

