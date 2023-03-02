Chauncey H. Myers, 87-year-old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away in his sleep surrounded by family on Sunday, February 26, 2023 in the beautiful home he built and cherished.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1182 County Road 8, Hillman, MN at 12:00pm with Father Eli Gieske officiating. Visitation held from 11:00am to 12:00pm. Burial in the parish cemetery.
Chauncey was born on September 23, 1935 in Sebeka, MN, to the late Raymond A. and Olive B. (Teesdale) Myers. He graduated high school in 1955 in Mitchell, SD. Chauncey was united in marriage to Beverly Rae Gellner on May 28, 1960 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon, ND. He enlisted in the Army Reserve for six years on November 25, 1957, and was called to active duty in October 1961. He returned to the Army Reserve after a year and was later discharged. Chauncey then went into partnership with a friend and started their business of Formica countertops and cabinetry.
Chauncey loved woodworking, boating, snowmobiling, four wheeling and spending time with family and friends. Many of his family and friends continue to enjoy the beautiful woodworking he created including grandfather clocks and a wide variety of furniture and cabinets.
Chauncey is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beverly; daughters, Diann, Deann (Tom) and Mary; three grandchildren, Eric (Kelly), Alissa, and Ashley (Courtney); six great-grandchildren, Jazmin, Ava, Camden, Kai, Cainen, and Chloe; brother, Lyle (Audrey) Myers and many other relatives and friends.
Chauncey was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Olive Myers; brother, Donald Myers and sister, Jean Loija.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service of Pierz is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Chauncey.
