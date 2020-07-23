Charlotte Harrington, 29-year-old resident of Onamia, MN passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Vineland Burial Grounds. Funeral Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Charlotte loved her kids very, very much. She loved being with her nieces and nephews. Charlotte enjoyed spending her time with her kids outside, going to the casino, coloring and hanging with friends and family. We will all miss her smile and sense of humor. Noodinookwe is survived by her son, Cory Nadeau Jr; daughter, Christine Nadeau; father, Phillip Harrington Sr.; mother, Mickey Sam; sisters, Nadine Harrington (Brandon), Whitney Harrington (Les Gahbow) Brothers, Phillip Harrington Jr. ( Sunny Deyhle), Lance Ballinger Sr.; grandmother, Debra Blake; Nephew, Taylor Wade; Nieces, Alexa Wade, and Talia Harrington. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Doug and Christine Sam, Gerald Harrington; great-grandparents, Agnes Pendegayosh, Violet Graves, Niece Camille Wade; sister, Renae Short; and many aunts and uncles.
