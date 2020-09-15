Charles W. Winscher, 94-year-old resident of Morrill Township passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home in Morrill Township. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Graham United Methodist Cemetery. Charles was born on May 5, 1926 in Morrill Township to the late Charles and Emma (Sauer) Winscher. He grew up in his boyhood home in Morrill Township and resided there until his passing on September 11, 2020. Charles farmed his entire life and loved every moment of farming. He enjoyed listening to country music and kept close watch on the daily weather forecast. Charles also looked forward every year to attending the Minnesota State Fair and enjoyed going to movies. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Charles is survived by his niece, Carol Hiscock of Morrill Township; nephew, Charles (Sandy) Loscheider of Shoreview, MN. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Emma Winscher; sisters, Mary and Annie; baby brother, Johnny and two infant siblings.
