Charles G. Ripperger

Charles G. Ripperger, age 95 of Cambridge, MN passed away on December 30, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1925 in Chariton, IA to George and Josephine (Smith) Ripperger. Charles is preceded in death by 3 brothers Paul, Mike and Osmond Ripperger; 4 sisters Evelyn Shackley, Alice Davis, Ina Roberson and Pauline Cronin He is survived by his wife Verda Ripperger; sons Nick Ripperger, daughter Cynthia Ripperger, step-son Greg Fahland, stepdaughter Linda Robinson; 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Due to CoVid-19, funeral services will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment at Kahbakong Cemetery in Taylors Falls, MN. Arrangements by the Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch, MN. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com

