Charles “Chuck” D. Jordan, 63-year-old resident of Rice, MN, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at his residence. A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 6:00 P.M., at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, with Reverend Greggrey Valentine officiating. A visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Caring for Chuck and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls. Charles “Chuck” Jordan was born on October 16, 1957 in Biloxi, Mississippi to Donald E. Jordan and Margaret J. Jordan (Cooper/Reynolds). He was united in marriage to Becky J. Thomas on February 29, 1988 and they later divorced. Through the years, Chuck’s interests didn’t change much, but who he shared them with did. Chuck loved fishing with his brothers, playing ball and always loved cars; playing with them, driving them and especially, collecting models and attending car shows. After he became a Dad, his life revolved around his two kids. Chuck loved going on class trips and sharing his love of music, hunting and fishing. His later years were spent loving his grand-babies any chance he got. Pizza Ranch dates, movies and any snuggle he could get. He enjoyed traveling with his loving friend Dian, especially checking out restaurants featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Chuck was loved by those who knew him and will be greatly missed. Chuck is survived by his father, Donald Jordan of Streator, IL; step-father, Robert Reynolds (Companion Leisa Fraher) of Eagan, MN; son, Benjamin Jordan (Brittney) of Swanville, MN; daughter, Molly Barthel (Shawn) of Swanville, MN; brothers, Bob Reynolds (Mary Samoszuk), David Crawford, Mark Crawford, Richard Crawford, Robert Jordan and Donald Jordan; sister, Gaylan Crawford; grandchildren, Arabella and Elijah Barthel; loving friend, Dian Parnell. Chuck was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret J. Reynolds; step-mother, Jean Ann Jordan and brother, Randy Crawford.
