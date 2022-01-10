Charles "Bud" D. Sedlachek

Charles "Bud" Sedlachek, age 83 of Brainerd, passed away at home on Monday, January 3, 2022 surrounded by family.
He was born October 19, 1938 in Jasper, Minnesota to Edna and Charles Sedlachek. In 1939, when Bud was 9 months old, they moved from Jasper, Minnesota with his mom, dad, two sisters and everything they owned in the back of a pickup truck to the Crosby-Deerwood area. They lived there until 1952 when they moved to the South Long Lake Farm that was originally owned by his wife Gail's grandparents. Bud and Gail were married in 1959 and they adopted their pride and joy, Brian in 1972. Papa Bud loved his family so dearly and adored his three granddaughters. He always had an open door for friends to stop and visit. Bud worked hard, and played hard. There were many memorable shed parties filled with polka music through the years! He farmed his entire life and could never imagine himself doing anything else. Nobody loved those John Deere tractors more than him!
A service celebrating Bud's life held at 11:00am on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center in Brainerd with visitation one hour prior to the service and from 4:00-8:00pm on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Bud will be deeply missed by his son, Brian (Julie); granddaughters, Olivia, Madelyn, and Isabella; sisters, Dona Kutil, Shirley (Punk) Davis, Susie (Mike) Albright; stepbrother, Allan (Judy) Joslyn; his faithful four-legged friend, Little Bit; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Bud is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 54 years, Gail; infant son; special friend of many years, Yvonne McQuoid; two nephews; and stepmother, Nadine.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Caring for Bud and his family is Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home, Brainerd, 218-829-3581.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.