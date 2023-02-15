Charlene Jelinski, 75-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie, MN with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Burial in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. Visitation held from 4-7 P.M. on Thursday and from 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie, MN. Rosary prayed at 5:00 P.M. on Thursday evening at the church. Parish prayers prayed at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday evening at the church. Caring for Charlene and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

