Charlene Jelinski, 75-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie, MN with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Burial in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. Visitation held from 4-7 P.M. on Thursday and from 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie, MN. Rosary prayed at 5:00 P.M. on Thursday evening at the church. Parish prayers prayed at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday evening at the church. Caring for Charlene and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Charlene was born and raised in Belle Prairie Township on October 19, 1947 to the late Michael and Vivian (LeBlanc) Knopik. As a young girl, she enjoyed her time on the farm, helping her dad with mending fence, picking rock, and caring for cows. She loved her grandma's cooking as well. Charlene attended Country School, then Belle Prairie Academy through the 8th grade and graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls, MN. She was united in marriage to Jerry Jelinski, the love of her life on August 24, 1966 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie. Together they cherished 56 years of marriage and were blessed with three children. Charlene was a loving wife and mother, staying home to raise her children when they were young. She also shared her love with others as she babysat her nieces and relatives, as she cooked in the school kitchen for 20 years.
Charlene was known for her kindness and generosity, always willing to lend a helping hand or bring a meal. Her fun spirit always brought joy to the room. Charlene loved watching and feeding her birds, talking on the phone with friends, camping trips to Two Rivers and bus trips filled with fun and laughter. She volunteered in many ways, from helping with meals and activities at church, meals-on-wheels, and sharing garden produce and meals with the priests, nuns at the convent, neighbors, family and friends. She gave so much of herself and always put others first. She was active in the community and very much enjoyed her close circle of friends. Above all, she loved her family picnics at Belle Prairie Park, times at the lake, Christmas and family gatherings. Charlene also was very involved in her grandchildren's activities, which often included a trip to the Dairy Queen, enjoying her favorite raspberry sundae.
Charlene is survived by her loving husband Jerry Jelinski of Little Falls, MN; children, Todd (Laura) Jelinski of Moorhead, MN, Scott (Becky) Jelinski of Little Falls, MN and Lisa Carr of Lake Benton, MN; sister, Cheryl (Charlie) Stanek of Little Falls, MN; eight grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren and two nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Vivian Knopik.
Charlene will be remembered for her faith in God and kind and loving heart to others. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
