Chad Thomas Keller, 50-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He died peacefully after a four plus year battle with cancer.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 18 at 11:00 A.M. at Grace Covenant Church in Little Falls with Rev. Neil Bonkoski officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday, February 18 at the church.

