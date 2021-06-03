Catherine Rausch

Catherine A. Rausch, age 86 of Cushing, Minnesota, passed away May 30, 2021 while in the loving care of St. Otto’s Care Center, Little Falls, Minnesota. Catherine was born on November 22, 1934 in Traverse County, Minnesota to the late Joseph and Kate (Luft) Borgheiinck. She married Herman John Rausch on November 25, 1950 at Saint Charles Church in Big Stone City, South Dakota. They farmed by Freedom, Minnesota from 1951 until 1961, then they moved to Cushing, Minnesota where they also farmed and retired there. Catherine enjoyed their many grandchildren. A new grandchild always brought a smile to her face and joy in her heart. She and Herman loved to go camping and fishing. If they were not home, you knew they were fishing. She loved playing accordion and piano. She enjoyed baking and filled you up on cookies, pie and homemade bread. Catherine taught her children to pray and about God’s love for them. In 1985, they moved closer to their sons’ farms by Randall, Minnesota. After Herman passed away in 1986, she stayed there until moving to Long Prairie where she lived for seven years. In 2009, Catherine moved back to Cushing to live with her daughter. Catherine is survived by sons, Gregory (Lavonne) Rausch of Little Falls, Thomas (wife, Deborah, deceased) Rausch of Randall, David (JoAnn) Rausch of Little Falls, Richard (Lisa) Rausch of Randall, Michael (Sandra) Rausch of Cushing; daughters, Victoria (Pete) Bollig of Cushing, Rose (Arthur) Isder of Bertha, Mary Rausch (Steve Applen) of Coon Rapids, Renee Rausch of Lakeland, Michigan; 31 grandchildren, over 60 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; two sisters, Elizabeth Pelzer of Sauk Rapids and Clara Schreifels of St. Michael, Minnesota; also many nieces and nephews and their families. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, nine brothers and two sisters, her husband Herman Rausch, granddaughter Amanda Rausch, infant great-granddaughter Ella Grace Hagen, infant great-grandsons Zachary John Kludt and Samuel Rausch. A mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. June 7 at St. James Catholic Church. A visitation will be two hours prior also at the church. Interment will be at the St. James Cemetery in Randall. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Randall.
