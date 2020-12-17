Catherine “Katie” Allene Carlson Golden was born on November 13, 1932 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the daughter of Walter and Ester (Wilcox) Norton. Katie graduated from Little Falls High School. She later married Harold Carlson, their union was blessed with three children. Harold passed away in 1999. Katie later married Gerald Golden in 2002, this union added to Katie’s family with four step-children. When not busy tending to her family, Katie enjoyed sewing. She had a vast collection of thimbles, but the thing she collected the most was memories and hugs with her grandkids. Grandma Katie loved every minute with her littles, she was a caring and giving person. She often joined other women from the church for various groups. She was active at Grace Baptist Church in Sartell, and also the First Baptist Church in Little Falls when she lived in Royalton. Katie managed the trailer park in Little Falls and Royalton, she also spent time as a kindergarten teacher at the Northstar Christian School and the Lindberg School as a cook. When Gerald and Katie were married, Katie loved to spend time at the Golden Tree Farm, taking in the sunshine and fresh country air. Katie lived the life of a person whom enjoyed life and Loved serving her Lord and Saviour. On Saturday, December 12, 2020, Katie passed away at the Talamore Assisted Living in St. Cloud, MN. She leaves behind her children, David (Vinnie) Carlson of Colorado Springs, CO, Diana (George) Hammerbeck of Little Falls, Debbie (Wayne) Burgraff of Lebanon, PA; seven grandchildren; seven stepgranchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Dich Norton of For Lauderdale, FL; sister-in-law, Alice Norton, WI; stepchildren, Jill (Doug) Kleeberger of Westbrook, Joy (Mark) Nemeth of Rice, Jay (Kayla) Golden of Rice, Joel Golden of Rice; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Harold Carlson and Gerald Golden; 13 siblings; grandchild, Amy Carlson. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, there will be no service or burial at this time. The family prefers in lieu of flowers, a card can be mailed to: Diana Hammerbeck, 709 NE 1st St., Little Falls, MN 56345. Arrangements for Katie are with the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service of Little Falls, MN, 320-632-4393.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.