Catherine Fellbaum, 71-year-old resident of Swanville, MN, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at her residence.

Funeral Service held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN, with Rev. Kevin Zellers officiating. Burial in Springbrook Cemetery in Swanville. Visitation held from 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday and 10 AM to 11 AM on Saturday, both at the church. Caring for Catherine and her family is the Shelley-Gibson Funeral Chapel in Swanville.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.