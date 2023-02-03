Catherine Fellbaum, 71-year-old resident of Swanville, MN, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at her residence.
Funeral Service held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN, with Rev. Kevin Zellers officiating. Burial in Springbrook Cemetery in Swanville. Visitation held from 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday and 10 AM to 11 AM on Saturday, both at the church. Caring for Catherine and her family is the Shelley-Gibson Funeral Chapel in Swanville.
Catherine was born on November 2, 1951 in Long Prairie, MN to Kenneth and Mary Lee (Martin) Becker. She graduated from Staples High School in 1969 and then from Wadena Technical School with a degree in Cosmetology in 1970. On September 8, 1973, she married Lloyd Fellbaum in Staples, MN. During the majority of her life, she raised a family with her husband on a dairy and hog farm in Culdrum Township, Morrison County. After retiring from farming, she worked in the home healthcare field for several years. Throughout her life, she always cherished time spent with all of her family.
Catherine is survived by her husband, Lloyd of Swanville; children, Stacy (Mark) Mosher of Cambridge, Loren (Sonja) Fellbaum of Grey Eagle, Kevin (Amanda) Fellbaum of Fergus Falls, and Darin (Louisa) Fellbaum of Wadena; grandchildren, Kyle, Rachel and Julia Mosher and Dirk and Ian Fellbaum and Marshall, Hadlee and Milo Fellbaum and Ellie and Lyla Fellbaum; mother, Mary Lee Becker; siblings, Jeanne (Larry) Odden, Scott (Sheila) Becker, Barb (John) Reese, Connie (Mike) Odden, Terry Kavanaugh, Judy (Don) Lisson, Carol (Al) Lisson, Mike Becker; and many nieces and nephews.
Catherine was preceded in death by her father, Ken Becker; sisters, Sue Pearson and Kristi Becker. She is also preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Earl and Esther Fellbaum; brother-in-law, Lyle Fellbaum.
Catherine loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
