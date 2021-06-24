Casey G. Gwost, 31-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 in Benton County, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN with Father Joe Herzing officiating and Father Jimmy Joseph con-celebrating. Burial will take place in the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN. Caring for Casey and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Casey Gene Gwost was born on August 7, 1989 in Little Falls, MN to John Gwost and Heidi (Liebel) Gwost. He grew up in Flensburg, MN, and attended school in Little Falls graduating from Little Falls Community High School with the Class of 2007. After graduation, Casey furthered his education and earned his degree in Ecology and Field Biology with emphasis in Wildlife Management at Saint Cloud State University. On September 27, 2019, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Megan Reed. They were blessed with two beautiful children, Abrielle and Braxton who were the light of his world. Casey was currently employed at Benton County as a Soil and Water District Technician. He loved his work at Benton County, as he had a passion for environmental conservation and enjoyed planting grasses and other vegetation. Casey was extremely organized and very particular about his work and his home. After getting home from work and on weekends he was always working on projects and doing jobs around his yard. Casey was always willing to lend a hand to family or friends and was a very loving, caring, and strong man. In his free time, he enjoyed playing sports especially golf, softball and spending time with his family as he was their Rock. Casey will forever be remembered for his quick-witted remarks and being an amazing husband, dad, son, brother, and friend. His family will especially miss his presence and his signature “thinking pose.” Casey was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Casey is survived by his wife, Megan of Little Falls, MN; children, Abrielle and Braxton; parents, John (Margurite Cofell) Gwost of Flensburg, MN and Heidi Gwost of St. Cloud, MN; mother-in-law, Jackie (Greg) Rutten of Little Falls, MN; father-in-law, Ross Reed of Cushing, MN; siblings, Shannon (Joelle) Gwost of Little Falls, MN, Nicole (Dave) Bohnsack of Plymouth, MN, Jon Paul (Samantha) Cofell of Swanville and Lucas (Brooke) Cofell of Kirksville, MO; brothers and sisters-in-law, Miranda (Mark Anez) Reed, Mitch (Sara) Reed, Stephan Rutten, Jadyn Rutten; nieces and nephews, Madison, Nora, Kennedy, Hudsyn, Lillian, Lawrence, Lexi and Kaylee and his four-legged friend, Mocha. Casey was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerome and Caroline Gwost and Gene and Bernice Liebel; uncles, Wayne Gwost and Kim Liebel; cousins, Lindsey Liebel and Lee Liebel.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.