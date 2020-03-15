Carrie Lynn LaMott

Carrie, age 54, of rural Silver Lake passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her residence. A memorial service will be held at the VFW, Randall, MN Saturday, March 14th from 11am to 4pm. She was born on March 2, 1965 in Little Falls, the daughter of Harvey and Diane (Miller) Fritz. Carrie was employed as a para-professional at the Glencoe-Silver Lake School District and was very attached to her special needs children. She also engaged in farming; she was born and raised on a farm and lived on one her whole life. Carrie enjoyed her cats and all her animals. She loved watching and spending time with her grandchildren! Carrie enjoyed deer hunting and fishing and was fond of going out with friends to eat and then back to play cards. Carrie was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. Survived by her husband, Bruce A. LaMott; children, Brady (Sara) LaMott of Glencoe and Tyler (Jessica) LaMott of Cologne; grandchildren, Riley, Camden and Lauren, Raelynn and Dakota; her mother, Diane Fritz of Randall; sister, Carla (Keith) Wolff of Browerville; brother, Michael Fritz of Randall; father-in-law, Edwin LaMott; and many other relatives and friends. Carrie was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Fritz and mother-in-law, Dorothy LaMott.
