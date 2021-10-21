Caroline Trettel, 76 year old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Central Minnesota Senior Care in Little Falls.
A Mass of Christian Burial held 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus, MN with Father Gregory Sauer officiating. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Caring for Caroline and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
Caroline Trettel was born on January 3, 1945 in Little Falls, MN to the late Alphonse and Susann (Trutwin) Trettel. She grew up on the family farm outside of Bowlus. She was a graduate of St. Francis High School. Caroline enjoyed sewing, making decorative flowers and visiting with family and friends. She spent her last years at Central Minnesota Senior Care, where she devoted much of her time to prayer and family and friends.
Caroline is survived by her brothers, Angelo and Alfred Trettel of Bowlus; sisters, Mary (David) Pyka of Rice and Bernadette (Alan) Poser of Randall; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Caroline was preceded in death by her parents, Alphonse and Susann and sister, RoseAnn.
Thanks to Jenny and all the Social Workers for Caroline's stay for many years at Central Minnesota Senior Care.
