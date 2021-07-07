Carole B. Plude

Carole Plude, age 87 of Little Falls, formerly of Dayton passed away on July 2, 2021. Preceded by husband, Paul and son, John. Survived by children, Joe (Charlotte), Patti (Steve) Zahler, Jennifer (Scott) Miller and Marie (John) Freed; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Irene Boos; and many other relatives and friends. Carole enjoyed spending time at “The Bunkhouse” in Fifty Lakes that she and Paul lovingly built from the trees on the land. Carole was a wonderful sewer and cook. Above all, she cherished the time she spent with her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 14 at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH, 18380 Columbus St., Dayton, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. Interment St. John the Baptist Church Cemetery. Arr. by Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.