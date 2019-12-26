Carol Vogl Werkman, 83-year old-resident of Little Falls, died Monday, December 23, 2019 at her home in Little Falls. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, December 30 at 11 a.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29 from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service on Monday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Carol (Jacobson) Werkman was born on October 4, 1936 in Madelia, Minnesota to the late Edward and Signa (Smesmo) Jacobson. She grew up in Madelia where she attended and graduated from Madelia High School. She was united in marriage to Herman Vogl for a short time and they later divorced. The family moved to Little Falls, Minnesota in 1959. She was united in marriage to Donald Werkman on May 19, 1978 in South Dakota. Carol worked the following jobs throughout her life: as a sales clerk for JC Penny, bartender for the Little Falls American Legion and VFW Posts, Smith’s Laundry and Video Update. Carol enjoyed doing adult coloring books, search a word puzzles, watching Disney movies, crocheting, knitting, playing games on her iPad and keeping up with family and friends on Facebook. She traveled for several winters to Arizona with her husband, Donald in the motorhome and enjoyed a Gary Block Tour from time to time. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jim (Carol) Vogl, Steve (Bernie) Vogl, Judy (Rich Lukasavitz) Aleshire, Jana Volbert, Shawn (Denise) Vogl all of Little Falls; son-in-law, Larry Brummer of Hillman; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Herman Vogl and Donald Werkman; infant sister, Christine Smesmo; daughter, Sheryl Brummer; son-in-law, Chuck Volbert and a grandson, Adam Bobick. The arrangements for Carol are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.
Carol Vogl Werkman
To send flowers to the family of Carol Werkman, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 29
Visitation
Sunday, December 29, 2019
3:00PM-6:00PM
3:00PM-6:00PM
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service - Little Falls
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Guaranteed delivery before Carol's Visitation begins.
Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service - Little Falls
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Guaranteed delivery before Carol's Visitation begins.
Dec 30
Funeral Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service - Little Falls
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Guaranteed delivery before Carol's Funeral Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.