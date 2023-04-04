Carol Schmitt, age 80, passed away on March 30, 2023.
Funeral Service held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Holy Cross Center, 102 Crosier Dr. N., Onamia, MN 56359. Visitation held one hour prior to the service at Holy Cross Center. Interment in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Carol was born on December 10, 1942, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Hazel and Tony Johnson. She enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, winning at pull tabs, and exploring the world. Carol liked to spend her time with her children, grandchildren, and family and friends.
Carol is survived by her loving children, Scott (Tracy) Schmitt, Todd (Nicki) Schmitt, Jeff (Annette) Schmitt, Monica Hunt (Boros); stepson, Robin Boros; brother, Norman Johnson; sisters, Donna Hildreth, Sharon (Kevin) Oslin; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and Tony; son, Calvin; stepson, Leslie; sisters, Lorraine, Georgia; brothers, Jerry, William "Sonny"; spouses, James Schmitt and Leo Boros.
