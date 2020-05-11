Carol M. Langer, 62-year-old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away Wednesday, May 7, 2020 at her home in Hillman, MN. A private family funeral service will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN. Burial will take place in the Holy Cross Parish Cemetery in Harding, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Carol was born on May 20, 1957 in Little Falls, MN to the late Lyle and Dorothy (Bloom) Manlick. At the age of 8 years old she moved in with her foster parents John and Avis Tretter. She grew up in Hillman, MN and attended grade school in Little Falls, MN, but graduated from Onamia High School. Carol was united in marriage to David Langer on October 9, 1976 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Hillman, MN. She was a loving wife and a nurturing mother to her six children whom she raised and loved deeply. Carol was on the Hillman First Response team for many years and was an active member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN. In her free time, she enjoyed fishing and spending time with her children. Carol also kept busy painting ceramics, gardening, canning, cooking, shopping, growing flowers and collecting various items she thought were pretty. She will be forever remembered as a kind spirited person who always put other’s needs in front of her own. Carol was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Carol is survived by loving husband of 43 years David Langer of Hillman, MN; sons, Steven (Joyce) Langer of Little Falls, MN, Greg (fiancé Krista Schmidt) Langer of Brainerd, MN, Tom (significant other Janell Boekers) Langer of Sauk Centre, MN, Matt (Laurie) Langer of Pierz, MN and Samuel Langer of Hillman, MN; daughter, Joan (Dustin) Thomas of Little Falls, MN; brothers, Dale (Shirley) Manlick of Aledo, IL, Steve Kadlec of Mora, MN and Glen Sorteberg of Grand Forks, ND; sisters, Pat (Bill) Kurowski of Pierz, MN, Linda (Jim) Gunther of Pierz, MN, Karen (Wally) Fyten of Royalton, MN and Mary (Mark) Bellefeuille of Little Falls, MN and two grandchildren, Huxley Thomas and Autumn Schmidt. Carol was preceded in death by parents, Lyle and Dorothy Manlick; foster parents, John and Avis Tretter; brothers, Kenneth Manlick and Dennis Manlick and mother-in-law, Doris Langer. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for the family of Carol Langer. Cards can be mailed directly to the family or to the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN - 214 SE 2nd Street - Little Falls, MN 56345.
