Carol M. Langer, 62-year-old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away Wednesday, May 7, 2020 at her home in Hillman, MN. A private family funeral service will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN. Burial will take place in the Holy Cross Parish Cemetery in Harding, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for the family of Carol Langer. Cards can be mailed directly to the family or to the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN - 214 SE 2nd Street - Little Falls, MN 56345.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.