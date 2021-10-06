Carol Flath, formerly of Escanaba, MI, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 in Little Falls, MN.
Carol was born to Mona and Carlos Stone of Ironwood, MI on October 13, 1940. Carol attended Luther L. Wright where she met Dale Kivi of Erwin Township. They married in February of 1958. They settled near Escanaba, MI, making their home in Ford River, raising their three children: Keith, Kevin, and Karen. In 1983, Carol remarried to Robert N. Flath. Carol and Bob enjoyed being married 22 years before Bob's passing in 2006. Autumn was Carol's favorite time of year. The couple often went for long drives exploring the back roads of the U.P. leaf peeping and looking for the next great burger and milkshake. Carol volunteered for several years at Ford River Elementary School before being hired as a Paraprofessional working with children in Special Education. She also worked at Pine Ridge, Webber and Lemmer Elementary Schools. Over the span of her 30-year career, she often said how much she enjoyed working with these special children. In 1993, Carol was chosen to receive The Governor's Award in recognition of being an Outstanding Educator. In 2003, she was given the Outstanding Person award by the MEA. Carol retired in 2004 to spend time with family and travel. Carol worshiped at Bethany Lutheran Church in Escanaba for nearly 40 years, frequently serving on the Altar Guild. All three of her children were confirmed at Bethany with two of them returning to marry there. Carol was thrilled when Kevin's children were also Christened there. After retirement, she joined a small group of retired teachers known as the "Lemmer Buddies" for lunch each week. Carol loved meeting new people and was excited to see the group grow. She looked forward to Wednesday lunches and seldom missed. Carol spoke fondly of the group and formed many special friendships which she cherished for the remainder of her life. In fall of 2007, Carol made the difficult choice to move to Clear Lake, WI to be near family and sold her home in Ford River. She made her home with son, Kevin, and his son, Trevor. She once again found herself volunteering at school and serving on the Altar Guild at First Lutheran Church, along with attending and hosting the women's Bible study group until she could no longer. In the fall, Carol could be found in the stands of the football field cheering on grandson, Trevor, or shaking her tambourine in the homecoming parade. She also enjoyed volunteering for the local Boys Scout Troop as she had done for her boys. Carol was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2017, moved to Little Falls, MN, and entered into memory care in 2020. After a long goodbye, she passed peacefully on the morning of Friday, August 20, 2021, at Harmony House Pierz near her daughter's home in Little Falls, MN.
Carol will be dearly missed and is survived by her children, Keith (Kelly) Kivi of West St. Paul, MN, Kevin Kivi of Bonners Ferry, ID, and Karen (Jim) Kivi Rudack of Little Falls, MN; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Robert Hein of Alamogordo, NM; sisters-in-law, Sandy Stone of El Paso, TX and Nancy Stannard of Escanaba; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by her brother David Stone; sisters, Patricia Hein and Geraldine Klein; brother in-law, Thomas Klien; and grandson, Trevor Kivi.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 2200 Ludington Street, Escanaba, MI 49829. Memorial services will follow at 3:00 p.m., Friday, in the Anderson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Frankenstein officiating. Burial will take place in the Ford River Cemetery where she will be put to rest with husband, Robert Flath. The Anderson Funeral Homes of Escanaba and Gladstone, MI are assisting the family and online remembrances can be shared at www.andersonfuneralhomes.net.
