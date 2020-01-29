Carol B. Bell, 82-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Pierz Villa. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, January, 31, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN, at 10:30 a.m. with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. A visitation will be on Thursday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday also at the funeral chapel. Parish prayers will be at 4:30 p.m. Carol Barbara Sporlien was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 1, 1937, to the late Joseph and Edith Sporlien. She spent most of her young life growing up in Chicago. With the passing of her father, her mother relocated Carol and her sister, Arlene, back to the area of Lastrup, Minnesota. Her mother, Edith, later married Philip Tretter of Lastrup. Carol graduated from Father Pierz High School in 1955. After graduation, she worked for Marquette Bank in Minneapolis, Minnesota and later moved to Washington D.C., where she worked for the United States Naval Department. Carol met and married Stuart Bell in Washington D.C. on September 1, 1956. He was active in the United States Army and the couple relocated in Barnwelle, South Carolina, before being stationed in Germany for seven years. When Stuart received his orders to serve in Vietnam, Carol and the children moved to the Pierz area so she could be closer to her family. Carol worked at Crestliner Boats for 20 years. She was a member of the Christian Mothers and Woman’s Auxiliary for the VFW in Pierz. After retirement, Carol volunteered at the Pierz Villa for many years. She enjoyed being outdoors, especially gardening and feeding and watching the orioles in the summer. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Alicia (Bell) Schmelzer of Pierz, MN, Joseph (Sharon) Bell of Pierz, MN, and Ernest (Joyce) Bell of Sauk Rapids, MN; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Sadie. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Edith (Gruber) Sporlien; stepfather, Philip Tretter; husband, Stuart; daughter, Naomi Dauphnius; and sister, Arlene Smude.
