Carol A. Fallert, 60-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at Good Shepherd Assisted Living in Sauk Rapids, MN. A visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 with a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Carol and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Carol was born on March 13, 1961 in Little Falls, MN to the late Gordon and Loretta (Marsolek) Lattimer. Carol grew up in Little Falls, where she attended Little Falls High School. She worked for many years at Ferche Millwork in Rice, MN. Carol’s favorite pastime was spending time with her grandson and painting outdoor nature scenes. Carol had a great sense of humor with a compassionate, loving personality. She will be missed and remembered forever. Carol is survived by her four sons, Justin Fallert of Minneapolis, Bradley Fallert of Little Falls, Ryan Fallert of Little Falls, Tyler Wieczork of Little Falls; her grandson, Aiden Kaping of Little Falls; sisters Jeanne (Larry) Schroeder of Watseka, Illinois, Nancy (James) Klein of Little Falls, Mary (Steve) Fregin of Superior, Wisconsin; nieces, Amanda Klein, Jacquelyn Bistodeau, Natalie Lattimer and Rachal Fregin. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Loretta Lattimer and her brother, James Lattimer.
