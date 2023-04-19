Carmen Lee Larson, 78, of Cushing, MN, passed away on April 12, 2023 from natural causes after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2021.

Celebration of Life service held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Living Waters Lutheran Church, 1911 4th Ave. N, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379. Visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Service at noon followed by a meal and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the American Cancer Society.

