Carmen Lee Larson, 78, of Cushing, MN, passed away on April 12, 2023 from natural causes after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2021.
Celebration of Life service held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Living Waters Lutheran Church, 1911 4th Ave. N, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379. Visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Service at noon followed by a meal and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the American Cancer Society.
Carmen Lee O'Flanagan was born to Giles and Edna O'Flanagan on October 6, 1944, in Hinckley, MN. She moved to White Bear Lake, MN, during her elementary years where she graduated from high school in 1962. On December 5, 1970, Carmen married Jeff Larson. In addition to creating wonderful memories over 50 years of her life with Jeff, Carmen loved and was deeply loved by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends.
Carmen's life-long love of words and puzzles enabled her to enjoy a career as a proofreader at West Publishing Company for 35 years. While balancing a career and raising children, Carmen attended St. Catherine University in St. Paul. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in social work.
Carmen was quick-witted and loved word-play. Her skill with word games - especially Scrabble - was legendary among her circle of family and friends. She had the ability to make someone laugh and smile as she completely defeated them.
Carmen had the gift of making plans that included everyone. From vacations to projects around the house, she loved working with others to bring visions and dreams to life. She always had something to look forward to: planning parties, home improvement projects, and holidays. Family gatherings often included a game of cards. While she was a canny and clever competitor, Carmen was able to teach people of all ages to play cards and instilled her love of the games to other generations.
In her free time, Carmen enjoyed her expansive Department 56 collection, with pieces she'd gathered in her travels with Jeff to see family and friends. She loved to read, primarily romance novels. An embroidery project, craft, or quilt was regularly in progress. Watching flowers grow and photographing wildlife kept her busy for hours. In addition to being an armchair sports enthusiast with Jeff, she took great pride in supporting her children and grandchildren as they played sports or participated in extracurricular activities. Carmen enjoyed her role as their biggest cheerleader.
Carmen is survived by her husband, Jeff Larson; three children, Tauna Quimby (Mike), Eric (Carri) Larson, Brent (Katie) Larson; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Danny (Kathy) O'Flanagan and Sandi Jellum; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
