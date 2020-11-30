Carl Nels Norberg, 86, of rural Motley, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN. A Memorial Service for Carl will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 5th at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Randall, with visitation for one hour prior. Interment will be at the Randall City Cemetery. Carl was born on July 10, 1934, son of Andrew and Laura (Anderson) Norberg. Carl grew up and was educated in the Motley Randall (MN) Area. He served in the US Army during the late 1950’s and continued with the National Guard. He worked as a mechanic and school bus driver with the Johnson Bus Service of Motley for many years. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Laura; siblings, Evelyn, Bob, Annie and Christine. He is survived by Gertrude Maly, Paul (Ruth) Norberg; special friends, Paul and Lawanna Mares and Matt Firl. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel of Randall. www.brenny.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.