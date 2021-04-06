The Family of the late Richard Roy Herbst wish to express their deep appreciation to those who have offered such kindness, support, and messages of sympathy and comfort. Thank you for the many cards, flowers, floral tributes, charity donations, prayers, and the many Masses provided in memory of our dear, Richard. We especially wish to thank Peterson Johnson Funeral Home, Fr. Derek Wiechmann, Fr. Greg Mastey, St Louis Bertrand Catholic Church Foreston, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Father Pierz Assembly, Crosiers Fathers & Brothers of Onamia, and Centracare Hospice. Richard was a loving and devoted husband, amazing father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, nephew, as well as a great friend to so many! Richard was a wonderful man and will truly be missed by all, but never forgotten. May God Bless Bless you Always, The Family of Richard Roy Herbst
