Thank you from the John E Thomas family

We would like to express our deepest thanks to all who helped care for John in his recent illness and passing.
Thank you to the doctors, nurses and clergy at St. Gabriel's Hospital, St. Cloud Hospital, and Coburn's Cancer Center who assisted throughout John's care. Most recently, thanks to the speedy arrival of the First Responders and Ambulance Crew, the doctors and nurses at Onamia Hospital, the Air Ambulance and Crew, and again, everyone at St. Cloud Hospital.
Thanks to all friends for their expressions of sympathy; the cards, flowers and food. Thank you to Shelly Funeral Chapels for all their guidance and services.
Also, to the Lakeview Community Church and Pastor Paul for John's final services and to the ladies for the nice lunch.
Finally, thank you to all our friends and relatives that attended John's service.
No cards are being sent. The family of John E. Thomas
