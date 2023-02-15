Cara Lee Smude, 55-year-old resident of Lastrup, MN, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at her residence with her family by her side.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN, at 11:00 A.M., with Father Jose Chettoor officiating. Visitation held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church prior to the Mass. Caring for Cara and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz.

