Cara Lee Smude, 55-year-old resident of Lastrup, MN, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at her residence with her family by her side.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN, at 11:00 A.M., with Father Jose Chettoor officiating. Visitation held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church prior to the Mass. Caring for Cara and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz.
Cara Lee Virnig was born on June 26, 1967, in Little Falls, MN, to Ronald Virnig and the late Doris (Kliber) Virnig. She graduated from Pierz Healy High School in 1985. Cara was united in marriage to James Smude on May 30, 1987. She ran a daycare and later worked in the banquet department at the Mille Lacs Casino for 16 years, while also helping out on the farm and raising her children.
In her free time, Cara enjoyed bowling, gardening, sewing, fishing, canning, and visiting her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Cara is survived by her husband, James Frederick Smude; sons, Cody (Brittny) Smude, Grant (friend Nelson) Smude, Josh (Trista) Smude, and Ryley (friend Kelsey) Smude; daughter, Faith (friend Devon) Smude; grandchildren, Lennox Smude, Skarlyt Smude, Walkyr Smude, and Eden Smude; father, Ronald Virnig; brothers, Stephen (Cindie) Virnig, Jesse Virnig, Kyle (Angela) Virnig, and Ian (Tamara) Virnig; sisters, Gina (Timothy) Lane, Katrine (Mark) Solinger, Ruth (Rob Clemons) Virnig, Amy Moore, and Jayne (Tom) Fischer; and many nieces, and nephews.
Cara was preceded in death by her mom, Doris Virnig; nephew, Joseph Smude; grandchild, Hudson James Smude; grandparents, Peter and Marie Virnig and Philip and Alice Kliber; parents-in-law, Margaret and Stanley Smude; and brothers-in-law, Robert and Ronald Smude.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.