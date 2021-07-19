Calvin J. Jackson

Calvin John Jackson, 79, formerly of Randall, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Edgewood Senior Living, Sartell, MN. A private family memorial service will be conducted graveside at Culdrum Township Cemetery on a date yet to be determined. Calvin was born on November 26, 1941 to the late Raymond and Gertrude (Vanselow) Jackson in Little Falls, MN. He attended Swanville Public School graduating valedictorian. He received a baseball scholarship from the University Of Minnesota as a pitcher. After a shoulder injury ended his baseball career, he transferred to St. Cloud State University where he earned a degree in education. He taught geography and history at the Sauk Rapids Middle School and coached wrestling. He married Kay Kottum on December 18, 1965 in Renville, MN. He and Kay returned to the family farm in 1970 to join his twin brother Melvin and establish Jackson Brothers Turkey Farm. Calvin served as a member of the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association. He served extensive terms on both the Swanville and Little Falls school boards. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Little Falls. He played town baseball, tennis league and loved to golf. He and Kay enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas and Maui. Baseball was his passion and was a lifelong fan of the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees. Calvin is survived by his daughters, Kristin Fregin (Roger) of Little Falls and Keri Johnson (Greg) of Albany; son, Steven Jackson (Kristen) of St. Paul; brother, Melvin Jackson of Little Falls; sister-in-law, Mary Jackson of Surprise, AZ; grandchildren, Megan Siemieniak (Joseph), Hayley Ahrndt (Matt), Michael Fregin (MacKenzie Wild), Laura Fregin (Thomas Miller), Emily Nibaur (Adam) and Payton Jackson; great-grandchildren, Hudson Siemieniak and Crosby Siemieniak; and many special nieces and nephews. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Gertrude Jackson; wife, Kay Jackson; brother, Clifford Jackson; and sister-in-law, Yvonne Jackson.
