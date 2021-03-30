Byrdie Mohler

Byrdie Jean Mohler, resident of Little Falls, passed away on March 27, 2021 in her home surrounded by family. Byrdie was born on September 1, 1931 to May (Bish) Oothoudt- Ballou. She was the youngest of six children. Byrdie was a friend to everyone she met, always with a smile and a kind word. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and scouring garage sales and flea markets looking for treasures. In 1979, she moved to Ely, MN where she and her husband, Alan, owned and operated a 16 cabin resort and supper club for many years. They later moved to Las Vegas for a few years before returning home to Little Falls. Byrdie was preceded in death by her first husband of 28 years, Kenneth Carrol Noyes; her mother, May Oothoudt-Ballou; her father, John McCalley; three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Alan Earl Mohler; children Carol (Jerry) Carter, Richard Noyes, David (Marla) Noyes, Debra (David) Bareford, Barbara Holtz, Lauren (Robert) Athmann, Juliet (Luis) Noyes; Robin Young, Barbara Sampson, Kathy Jo Mohler, Brenda (Brian) Grater, Gregory (Roberta) Mohler, Michelle (John) LaBlanc, Janelle (Ted) Hatch; 32 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. There will be a private service held.
