Burton Charles Ramsey, age 81, died at the Carris Healce Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, MN on November 8, 2020 following a stroke. Mr. Ramsey is survived by his wife, Janiece. Burton also has seven children: Burton Jr., Doug, Marie, Barbra, Lorie, Chris, and Tammy. Burton is a veteran of the United States Army. He was a Medic, and achieved rank Pfc (E-3) (1); he served from March 1958 to May 1960. Burton has over one year of foreign service, stationed in Korea following the end of the war. Burton was a kind, loving man. One of his many acts of kindness was to make doll furniture for his grandchildren in his wood shop. There will be a military funeral at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, 15550 Hwy 115, Little Falls, MN 56345 on May 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. held in his honor.
